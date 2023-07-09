Manatee County Sheriff's Office investigating "an apparent homicide" of a teenager

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) detectives are investigating “an apparent homicide” of a teenager in the Pic Town Mobile Home Park, 900 block of 50th Avenue Place West, on Sunday.

MCSO said that when they arrived on the scene, they found an 18-year-old dead from what “appears” to be homicide violence.

A resident in the mobile home park said the victim was found at 9:30 am inside his home.

Authorities believe this is an isolated incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for further details.