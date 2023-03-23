Tampa Bay Area bride holds wedding at nursing home for mother in hospice

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Wedding days are full of memorable moments shared with family and friends. But, a Tampa Bay Area bride couldn’t have her mom in hospice miss her big day, so she brought the ceremony to her mom’s nursing home.

WFTS

“My mom is my best friend. Best friend and we’ve lived together until she moved in here,” said Tina Pearce. “I couldn’t imagine getting married without my mom.”

Pearce held a last-minute wedding on Thursday, so her 74-year-old mom, Linda Tuller, who is receiving hospice care, could be there too. Pearce said it took staff at Manatee Springs Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Bradenton just two days to pull it all off.

“We were going to try to elope, and then here we are, so we’re glad that everybody can see family’s important,” said Justin Pearce, Tina’s husband.

The special day became even more memorable in a short ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

If you ask Tuller how she feels bringing new family into the fold, she’ll put it plainly.

“I’ve got a new son-in-law,” said Tuller. “And I think I love him.”