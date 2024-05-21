Watch Now
Suspect turned himself in after North Jetty Park shooting that left 1 dead

Posted at 6:16 PM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 18:35:02-04

NOKOMIS, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said that a suspect turned himself in after a shooting at a park that left one person dead on Sunday evening.

SCSO said that Franklin Roosevelt Raybon Jr., 22, of Port Charlotte, turned himself in on Tuesday afternoon. He was identified as the sole suspect in the shooting.

The incident occurred at 7:16 p.m. Sunday at North Jetty Park, located at 1000 S. Casey Key Road in Nokomis.

Authorities said one victim, later identified as 25-year-old Octavius Cornelius Lee Cummings Jr. of Port Charlotte, was located at the park. He was later pronounced dead on scene.

Officials said it is believed the shooting resulted from an argument that occurred at the park.

The park was closed during the investigation Sunday evening and early Monday morning but has since reopened.

Authorities said this shooting appears to have been an isolated incident, and there are no known concerns to the public.


