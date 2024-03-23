Suspect sought in fatal Manatee County hit and run

MANATEE COUNTY. FLA. — Troopers are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say struck and killed a Sarasota bicyclist on Friday.

The unknown driver of a red sedan was traveling eastbound on State Road 70 in Manatee County, approaching the intersection with 60th Street East (Caruso Road) at about 9 p.m.

The 28-year-old male bicyclist from Sarasota was riding north on S.R. 70 in the pedestrian crosswalk, when he attempted to cross the road.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the unknown sedan driver then hit the bicyclist and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Blake Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Saturday.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call FHP (*FHP) or Crime stoppers at 800-873-8477.