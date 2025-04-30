VIDEO: General Manager of Oak and Stone restaurant accused of burglary

BRADENTON, Fla. — Surveillance video shows the General Manager of Oak and Stone restaurant in Bradenton allegedly burglarizing the restaurant.

The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) provided surveillance video that shows a man with his face covered in the restaurant, unplugging security cameras around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said that when a worker arrived at the restaurant later that morning, they saw the safe open and empty, and the cash register at the bar was forced open.

BPD detectives reviewed the surveillance video provided and additional angles outside the restaurant. They were able to find that William “Billy” Johnson, 43, the GM of the restaurant, was seen parking a car registered to him a couple blocks from the restaurant, he then walked back the restaurant and open the door with a key before burglarizing it and walking back out the door with the deposit bag.

Johnson was arrested at his home.