Suspect in workplace shooting and kidnapping in Bradenton has been arrested

The suspect in a workplace shooting at the Tropicana Plant in Bradenton last year is in custody after a year-long search.
Posted at 4:24 PM, Apr 16, 2024
BRADENTON, Fla. — The suspect in a workplace shooting at the Tropicana Plant in Bradenton last year is in custody.

Demetrius Tyrone Bell, 51, was arrested today in Bradenton. Bell is suspected of going into the Tropicana Bradenton Plant after his scheduled shift on June 5, 2023, shooting a male coworker and forcing a female coworker to leave with him. The woman was released two days later, and Bell has been on the run ever since.

On Monday, Bradenton Police received a tip that Bell was back in the Bradenton area. Police attempted to arrest Bell, but he ran from them. Officers then spotted him clinging to the roof of the storage facility at the 2800 block of Manatee Avenue. He was taken into custody by Bradenton Police.

Bell is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, armed kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. More charges may be forthcoming, according to police.



