Bradenton Police search for man accused of shooting co-worker at Tropicana plant

BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton Police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting at a Tropicana plant on Monday.

Police said an employee at the orange juice plant, 50-year-old Demetrius Tyrone Bell, entered the workplace around 10:24 p.m. and shot a coworker.

Bell then allegedly left the plant in a 2015 black Camaro with the Florida license place QUQF97. The victim was taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert; police have not released information on his current condition.

Police believe that the two men were involved in a dispute. No other employees were injured.

They added that warrants have been issued for Bell, who faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information on Bell's location is asked to contact Detective Jeff Beckley at 941-932-9356 or jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com. You can also contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (tollfree) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.