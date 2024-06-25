Suspect dead after killing 3 women, including own mother, in Manatee County: MCSO

Deputies are investigating after they said a man killed three women, including his mother, in a triple homicide Monday night.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said around 9:15 p.m., deputies arrived at a Motel 6 on 67th Street Circle East in Bradenton in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they found the first victim, a 48-year-old woman who had been fatally shot.

Witnesses told deputies that Javontee Brice, 28, arrived at the motel and shot the victim, his mother, for unknown reasons before fleeing the area and possibly heading to Georgia.

Later, around 9:40 p.m., deputies were dispatched to another shooting in the 900 block of 26th Street Court East in Palmetto, where they found the second victim, a 29-year-old woman who was fatally shot while sitting inside a parked SUV.

Palmetto Police officers were attempting lifesaving measures on the victim when deputies arrived, but she died around an hour later. Witnesses again identified Brice as the shooter.

While investigating both cases, deputies were notified of yet another shooting in Bradenton on 55th Street West around 10 p.m. Deputies said Bradenton Police were at the scene and learned Brice fatally shot a third woman before fleeing the area.

The third woman died at a local hospital.

MCSO issued a statewide BOLO (Be On The Lookout) for Brice's vehicle, and multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in tracking down Brice, who was in Hamilton County near the state line.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officials said Brice fired shots at Hamilton County deputies, resulting in deputies fatally shooting him. Manatee County detectives said they learned later that Brice was heading to Georgia with the intent to kill another person.

Multiple investigations are still ongoing.