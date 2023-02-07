Students evacuated after 'significant' bomb threat at Manatee County high school

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Students at Parrish Community High School have been evacuated off campus after what Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes called a "significant" bomb threat.

Dr. Hopes said the students who don't drive were being bused to a reunification center at the Manatee County Fairgrounds near Palmetto High School. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is clearing student drivers to leave.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office said that the threat stated there would be two detonations at 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The school then decided to evacuate everyone out of an abundance of caution, clearing the school by 9:45 a.m.

They also said that K9 and bomb squads are currently searching the school but have yet to find anything. Dr. Hopes told the Manatee County Board of Commissioners it would take about five hours to clear the school.

This is the second threat the high school received this week, posting yesterday on Facebook that they received an "anonymous threat."

Last week, the school made three separate posts about lockdowns.

In one post, they stated that their system was accidentally triggered and it was a "false alarm." Another cited that two separate lockdowns were the result of "medical emergencies," and a third posted a day later said that the threat was "unsubstantiated."

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.