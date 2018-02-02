Standoff with barricaded, armed person in North Port prompts lockdowns at multiple schools

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A standoff situation is underway in North Port that has caused three schools in the area to be placed on lockdowns. Police say that the subject is barricaded in a home on Haberland Boulevard and is armed.

According to North Port Police, a family disturbance took place roughly a mile and a half away from Woodland Middle School on Friday morning. Out of an abundance of caution the school was placed on lockdown. Both Atwater Elementary School and Toledo Blade Elementary schools are on a limited lockdown.

Police say that there is no threat to any students. Students will not be released. Parents are asked to not attempt to pick students up.

No additional information has been released at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.