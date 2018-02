Students at North Port High School have moved outside due to a bomb threat at the school.

The North Port Police Department and district security are investigating the bomb threat which was found in a bathroom at the school.

Price Boulevard is currently shutdown outside of the school, motorists are told to avoid the area.

UPDATE: Price Blvd is currently shut down outside of the school. Please avoid area. — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) February 2, 2018

The perimeter of the campus is secure. Parents cannot pick students up at this time.

Students at North Port High have moved outside due to a bomb threat at the school. NPPD and district security are investigating the incident. The perimeter of the campus is secure. Parents cannot pick students up at this time. — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) February 2, 2018

