SARASOTA, Fla — Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday at Fruitville Road and Cattleman Road.

In a news release from the Sarasota County Sheriff's office, they said that all people involved in the shooting are accounted for and there is no threat to the public.

Fruitville Road eastbound is closed from Paramount Drive to I-75 while the shooting is investigated.