Schools in North Port reopen this week following Hurricane Ian Damage

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Most schools are reopening in North Port on Monday following Hurricane Ian.

All schools in Sarasota County sustained varying amounts of damage.

“Besides power, water and internet and wifi, all those, we’ve had roof damage, water intrusion damage has been one of the main problems, ceilings that have fallen inside the school,” said Dr. Brennan Asplen, Superintendent of Sarasota County Schools.

According to the district, crews have been working around the clock for weeks cleaning up to open schools as quickly as possible.

“We’ve had facility management and maintenance teams in our facilities since Friday, September 30, assessing, cleaning and repairing damages. These would include water extraction, generator and electric repair, debris removal, sewer and plumbing problems and roof repairs,” said Asplen.

Schools in north Sarasota County were able to open last week.

However, cleanup in the southern part of the county is taking longer because the damage is worse there.

That’s why all schools won’t be able to reopen in North Port on Monday.

Due to supply chain delays and other unanticipated circumstances, the school district said Cranberry Elementary and Englewood Elementary would open Tuesday, October 18.

Water mitigation, drywall removal, and carpet replacement are already taking place. Other work like roof repairs and detailed structural repairs may take even more time.

Teams have been working to remove as much debris as possible to make sure schools are safe for students and staff to return.

The district wants to remind parents that buses may be delayed.

Officials said students should use caution when walking or biking to school since there’s still a lot of damage in the area.

School officials encourage families to let their school know if returning to school is a hardship for them.

The district has teams standing by, ready to provide resources to help.

“A lot of people lost their homes, they lost their vehicles and their homes, they lost their roofs, they lost all of their belongings,” said Dr. Harriet Moore, Director of Innovation and Equity at Sarasota County Schools.