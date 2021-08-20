Sarasota school board to vote on mask mandate in emergency meeting Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota School Board will hold an emergency meeting to vote on a mask mandate. The district's concerns are the county's near 15% positivity rate and keeping schools staffed with quarantines.

Before school started, Governor Ron DeSantis made it clear he wants masks to be parents' choice. In his executive order, he said if schools mandate them, but they need to have an opt-out option.

In Sarasota schools, masks are currently optional. The school board met Tuesday and voted for an emergency meeting Friday afternoon to take a vote on a mandate.

In addition to the health safety concerns from the county's health department, the district superintendent told the board that his concern is quarantined due to contact tracing.

Superintendent Brennan Asplen said 30-40 people are quarantined from one positive case. He said more than 30 employees were quarantined each day in the last week, as of Tuesday, creating serious staff shortages getting students to school and even served lunch.

So far, five school districts are enforcing a mask mandate for at least 30 days, despite the governor’s order.

They are Alachua, Broward, Palm Beach, Miami-Dade, and most recently Hillsborough County.

DeSantis has announced possible financial penalties on at least two of the districts so far and those districts are challenging the sanctions in court.

Manatee and Pinellas county districts also held emergency meetings on August 9 and determined they would not mandate masks.