Sarasota Rugby Club's youth program surges

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — There are no pads, no helmets, and no fear when the Gilbert siblings take the rugby field.

Rugby has been played in Sarasota for almost 30 years. The Sarasota Rugby Club established a youth program seven years ago, and now the club has about 40 kids in the program between ages 5 and 19.

“Once you have your mouthguard in, you feel a lot safer, so you don’t bust out your teeth,” Bowen Gilbert, 11, said.

Without hesitation, Bowen makes known his favorite part of the game.

“I just like to hit people and get my anger out,” he said.

“The day we started hitting it was pretty fun, and they all loved it,” rugby club coach Joshua Melancon said. “We all start with pads, making sure we have the proper form. We work on them consistently so they can get better.”

Bowne is joined by his brothers Aaro (7), Jaxon (12), and Eli (14). The siblings decided to give rugby a try after watching the recent World Cup event.

“We are trying to create an environment where kids are challenged physically but also mentally to become better versions of themselves,” Melancon said. “Open to everybody with no experience necessary.”

This is the only club in Florida to have its own field, training rooms and clubhouse. Every coach, board member, and organizer is a volunteer.

As for the brothers, they came in without any rugby experience, just football.

“We play football and (Bowen) tackled me,” Aaro said. “That’s why I am so tough.”

But now they find that rugby reigns supreme.

“It just looked like a lot of fun to me and looked like something anyone can do,” Eli said.

The Sarasota Rugby Club practices in Lakewood Ranch every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m.