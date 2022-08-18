1 deputy injured, 1 suspect dead after machete attack in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said one deputy was sliced by a machete before other deputies shot and killed a suspect who allegedly broke into a home.

Deputies got the initial call around 9:29 a.m. Thursday. A homeowner who was in a separate efficiency apartment on their property said a man armed with a machete had come into the apartment located on the 300 block of Richardson Way.

The Sheriff's Department said four deputies arrived at the scene within approximately two minutes of the initial 911 call. The homeowner told 911 operators that the suspect was sharpening his machete using a baseball bat he had with him.

When deputies went into the apartment, the homeowner had already escaped. The Sarasota Sheriff's Department said the suspect came at deputies and struck one of the deputies on the hand with the machete.

At that point, two deputies shot the suspect. Deputies began CPR, and paramedics were called, but the suspect died at the scene, the Sarasota Sheriff's Department said.

The injured deputy was undergoing surgery late Thursday morning on his hand.

The sheriff's department said they haven't been able to identify the suspect yet. Deputies don't believe the homeowner and the suspect knew each other.