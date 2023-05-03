Sarasota Police in standoff with murder suspect on Old Bradenton Road

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Bradenton Police, along with U.S. Marshals and Sarasota Police, are in a standoff with a man wanted after a deadly shooting in January.

Sarasota Police said the suspect is Dorian Brooks, 24. He's wanted on multiple warrants, including first-degree murder, and police are trying to arrest him at a home on the 5100 block of Old Bradenton Road in Sarasota.

Brooks is one of several suspects who remain wanted or who have been arrested for a January 23 shooting that ended with one person dead and two others injured.

Officials said that they believe the men approached a home on 10th Avenue West around 5 p.m. when they ran into the victims. Police said dozens of shots were fired, and when the shooting stopped, three men who were in the home were shot.

Several people fled the scene after the shooting. Bradenton Police said officers found one of the cars spotted shortly after the shooting after it crashed near the intersection of 13th Avenue West and 1st Street. The driver and passengers ran from the scene but were captured.

Kevion Brooks, 22; Jerome Williams, 20; Tyreak Allen, 20, and Shamar Mobley, 20, have been arrested in connection to the January shooting.

Police said six weapons were seized after obtaining search warrants, at least two of which were reported.

Two other suspects are still being sought by police for the shooting: Mekhai Booker, 17, and Kobe Brooks, 19.