Brandenton Police investigate shooting, crash that left 3 people injured

BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton Police are investigating a shooting and crash involving a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting Monday night.

Bradenton Police said around 5 p.m., officers were in the area of 10th Ave. W. when they heard shots fired. Officers saw a vehicle leaving the area of the shooting at high speed and pursued it.

After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed near 13th Avenue W. and 1st Street/US 301. Officials said several people ran from the vehicle, but four people were detained for questioning.

Police said there were three victims from the shooting at 10th Avenue W. All three were taken to local hospitals.

This is an ongoing investigation. ABC Action News will provide more details as they become available.