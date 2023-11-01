Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Sarasota man charged with threatening World Jewish Congress in New York

Handcuffs generic.jpg
WFTS
Handcuffs generic.jpg
Posted at 2023-11-01T16:43:15-0400
and last updated 2023-11-01 16:43:15-04

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota man is facing federal charges for allegedly threatening a Jewish organization in New York.

According to a criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday, Deep Alpesh Kumar Patel, 21, left a threatening voicemail at the World Jewish Congress in New York City.

The Department of Justice said Patel identified himself by name and "screamed, among other expletives, 'If I had a chance, I would kill every single one of you Israelis. Every single one of you! Cause mass genocide of every single Israeli.'"

The case was brought to the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida by the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force.

If Patel is convicted, he faces a maximum of five years in federal prison.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.