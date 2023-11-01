Sarasota man charged with threatening World Jewish Congress in New York

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota man is facing federal charges for allegedly threatening a Jewish organization in New York.

According to a criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday, Deep Alpesh Kumar Patel, 21, left a threatening voicemail at the World Jewish Congress in New York City.

The Department of Justice said Patel identified himself by name and "screamed, among other expletives, 'If I had a chance, I would kill every single one of you Israelis. Every single one of you! Cause mass genocide of every single Israeli.'"

The case was brought to the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida by the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force.

If Patel is convicted, he faces a maximum of five years in federal prison.