A Sarasota man who was arrested in 2016 on child porn charges was arrested in Mexico over the weekend, police said.

John Pyle, 65, never showed up for court in 2017 on the charges. He was arrested in the small town of Merida, just outside Cancun, and deported on Saturday afternoon.

Police said he had no legal status to stay in Mexico.

Police said Pyle is in Miami awaiting extradition back to Sarasota where he will face the charges from 2016.