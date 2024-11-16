Sarasota man accused of driving stolen car to Mar-a-Lago to speak with Trump

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 52-year-old man from Sarasota is behind bars after police said he drove to Mar-a-Lago in a stolen car to try to speak with President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday.

According to an arrest report from the Palm Beach Police Department, authorities arrived at South Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach at 9:15 p.m. after receiving a report about a suspicious person. The address was part of a security zone guarded by the U.S. Secret Service to protect Trump while he's in Florida.

A secret service agent told police that Farbod Dolat pulled into the parking lot of the area and asked to speak with Trump, the arrest report said. Dolat was then taken out of the car and questioned by the agents for security purposes.

Police obtained the 52-year-old's driver's license and ran a check on it. They found out Dolat's license was suspended indefinitely, the arrest report said.

Dolat drove to the area in a Gray Hyundai Kona, and police said they ran the vehicle to ensure it belonged to the man. However, the arrest report showed that the car belonged to EAN Holdings LLC, a car rental company.

PBPD called the rental company, which told them that it was being rented by a 44-year-old woman named Judith Green. Authorities contacted the woman, and she told them she knew Dolat.

She said she and Dolat met earlier in the day to buy a car. Green went inside a bank to take out money while Dolat stayed in the passenger seat, but when she left the bank, the arrest report said the car was no longer outside.

Green eventually returned to her home and thought that Dolat would return the car, but he didn't. Police said the woman told them she did not give Dolat permission to take the car. Green was told to call the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office to report that her rental car was stolen.

Dolat was arrested for grand theft auto and driving without a valid license.

According to the Palm Beach Daily News, the 52-year-old man was ordered by a judge to have no contact with Trump, Mar-a-Lago, the protected area around Mar-a-Lago, or any of the President-Elect's other properties. He can also not have any weapons.

Dolat was at the Palm Beach County Jail on Friday morning, the Palm Beach Daily News reports.

This is the third time a person has been arrested at Mar-a-Lago since the summer with people attempting to trespass to see Trump.