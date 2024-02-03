Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a woman in Sarasota on Friday.

At approximately 4:09 p.m., deputies responded following reports of a shooting in the area of North Lockwood Meadows Boulevard.

Upon arrival, they located the victim, 36-year-old Brittney M. Dixon, unresponsive from an apparent gunshot wound outside the residence.

Dixon was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital but ultimately died due to her injuries.

Investigators determined that 28-year-old Terrell Donald Battie shot Dixon following an argument outside the residence.

Battie was taken into custody at the scene and charged with murder without premeditation.

He was subsequently transported to the Sarasota County Correctional Facility without incident.

The sheriff’s office said there is currently no threat to the public.