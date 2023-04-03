Sarasota County School District to begin search process for new superintendent

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, the Sarasota County School Board is meeting to discuss finding a new superintendent.

Back in November, school board member Karen Rose made a motion to recommend terminating then-superintendent Brennan Asplen’s contract.

That was followed by a controversial vote to fire him, which was not unanimous.

That led to weeks of back and forth until the board settled on a separation agreement, and Asplen split with the district.

Now the school board is ready to find a new leader.

“Sarasota is a special place. Our students are of ultra concern and special to us and we’re used to having an A-rated school district,” said board member Tom Edwards.

At Monday’s board meeting, members will have a discussion with the firm that’s conducting the superintendent search about what’s important for the district moving forward.

Edwards told ABC Action News he’d like to see a candidate with the appropriate credentials and someone who is focused on academics.

“I want Sarasota to be where the achievement gap goes to die,” said Edwards.

“We have 46,000 students. Our school is growing. We’re adding two schools online soon and two more right after, so it’s got to be that as well. Adaptability and leadership are essential,” he added.

Edwards also shared that he has concerns about finding the right person for the job.

“My larger concern is there are so many superintendent searches going on simultaneously here in Florida, and I don’t want to be in a situation where we’re settling for a superintendent,” said Edwards.

The district hopes to find a new superintendent by July so that person can be in place for the new school year.

“So ideally, we’re going through the entire process to try and meet those goals,” said Edwards.

Monday’s meeting starts at 9 a.m.