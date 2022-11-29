Sarasota County School Board to vote on firing superintendent Brennan Asplen at special meeting Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Sarasota County School Board will vote on whether or not to terminate Superintendent Brennan Asplen’s contract.

This was all set in motion during the school board’s Nov. 22 reorganizational meeting, where two new members were appointed, and a new chair was sworn in.

At the end of that meeting, board member Karen Rose made a motion.

“I am asking for an agenda item to recommend termination of the superintendent’s contract,” Rose said at last Tuesday’s meeting.

“Certainly, in a reorganizational meeting, I wasn’t necessarily expecting the discussion and this request, and recognized that many people weren’t necessarily tuning in or prepared for that," said board chair Bridget Ziegler.

ABC Action News is told the move to consider termination came as a surprise to some board members, like Tom Edwards, and some people in the community.

“From my perspective, confusion is completely understandable when you have a superintendent who has elevated learning scores, who has delivered an A school district in a pandemic, who got highly effective evaluations. I’m kind of confused myself as to why that has even occurred,” said board member Tom Edwards.

Asplen’s contract was set to go through June 2025, but the board has the right to terminate without cause at any point.

During Asplen’s recent evaluation, overall, he received a good rating.

“Based upon the overall evaluation of the last sitting board, he was determined to be highly effective,” said Edwards.

That’s the highest mark.

However, individually, board chair Bridget Ziegler gave Asplen a "needs improvement" rating.

“I took my time as an elected school board member to be very, very focused on the evaluation to highlight areas of success and highlight areas of opportunity, and that means that was a needs improvement,” said Ziegler.

She said she’d had conversations with Apslen for a while about things he could work on.

“I know that I’ve been very transparent and candid with not only the people of Sarasota County but also our superintendent about the wonderful things that our superintendent has succeeded upon and also concerns that I had, whether it be results of the former, prior board or other various things that I felt like were well intended but perhaps fell flat,” said Ziegler. “We are in a divided time, and there is a lot that rests on the executive at this point to be very diplomatic, to try to find a way to lean in and unify."

Edwards believes Asplen hasn’t done anything that warrants a vote for termination.

“Frankly, what they have done has soiled his reputation, potentially soiled his reputation for doing quality work, incredible quality work,” said Edwards. “There are so many wonderful things that are about to happen, and to remove a superintendent after we’ve invested in all of this good work for our students, would put our students well behind COVID slide once again."

Some have questioned if this move is politically motivated, as the addition of the two new school board members tips the conservative ratio.

“I certainly am not looking at anything by way of politically motivated. I don’t know if it means internally political. Are we talking about partisan politics?" Ziegler said. "At the end of the day, yes, we are elected bodies. There’s an element where you have people in your community voting in the school board members that best reflect what the direction they want to see Sarasota County Schools."

Asplen released this statement Monday in response to the speculation of his firing:

To our Sarasota County Schools employees, families, and community:



As has been reported in the media, I was contacted about working out a mutually agreeable separation from the School District shortly after last Tuesday's board meeting at which the motion to terminate my contract was made. Though my wife and I were highly disappointed and plummeted into emotional turmoil by last Tuesday's motion, after much reflection over the Thanksgiving holiday, it is with a heavy heart that I have accepted the fact that I will soon be separated by the School Board, as a collaborative relationship does not appear to be attainable. To that end, I seek not to be a distraction from the passionately steadfast commitment of our SCS teachers, administrators, employees, and the greater parent/student community. I want the Sarasota County School District to heal; I desire for our community to be at peace. There is a board meeting scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday) evening at which the School Board will discuss its motion to terminate. I will work respectfully and constructively with the board to achieve an acceptable resolution to my employment separation. I ask that all attending the meeting do so with the same spirit in mind.



I have the utmost sincere confidence in the many talented and dedicated people who comprise our school district family. On the day I was sworn to your service, I entered Sarasota County Schools with the sole intention to work beyond the division and distrust that existed here and to restore a collaborative culture that would provide the best possible climate so that each student can reach his or her highest potential. My wife and I uprooted and invested our life here, both professionally and personally, with full intention to be part of this community into retirement. I wholeheartedly embraced SCS with high expectation and full commitment to its bright future, united to work as one for the success of all. I saw a district that was poised for growth and soaring achievement. I believe our Strategic Plan has focused us on an even stronger trajectory for the success of our students, despite the outside noise that often overshadows the vision. Division and hostility have never been part of my leadership fiber. This is why I have always held that our school district could collectively rise above the noise, and "do the work.” I still believe this. If I have one request, please do better by your next Superintendent; allow that individual to freely be the instructional leader focused on student achievement, not dragged into the quagmire of the political arena. With all due respect, please do not allow that be Sarasota’s legacy.



In closing, in the aftermath of last Tuesday's board meeting, I am completely humbled by the abundant outpouring of support from our past and present Sarasota County Schools teachers, administrators and support staff, our SCTA Union, our business and community leaders, our committed foundations, the Herald Tribune and the good citizens of Sarasota. I wish Sarasota County Schools only the brightest future and healing. Please know that I leave you with the sincerest assurance that I have labored to faithfully serve our students, community and SCS family of employees.



Dr. Brennan Asplen, Sarasota County Schools Superintendent

Board members are expected to make the final determination on Asplen’s termination at Tuesday’s special meeting.

“This will be the opportunity for board members to hopefully provide more insight into what that looks like and what those concerns are, and hopefully, we can find a positive resolution for Sarasota County Schools,” said Ziegler.

Edwards said maybe it'll come as a surprise and they'll vote no to terminating.

“Giving the public an opportunity to come out and show their support for Dr. Apslen and hopefully my fellow board members will see that support I feel, given all that great work we’ve been doing with our previous board," Edwards said.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m.