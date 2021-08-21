Sarasota County School Board passes mask mandate in public schools

SARASOTA, FLA.- — The Sarasota County School Board passed a 90-day mandatory mask policy for students.

Parents may not opt-out except for medical reasons.

The mandate will be removed if the positivity rate in the county drops below 8% for 3 consecutive days and would be reenacted if the positivity rate rose above 10%.

The majority of parents who attend Friday's meeting spoke out against mask mandates.

"You do not get to dictate whether my child can go to school or not with a mask, leave my child's healthcare decisions to me," argued one parent during public comment.

The meeting was interrupted numerous times by people shouting.

Some parents spoke in favor of a mask mandate. One mother said her child was set home from school after having an exposure to COVID-19 in middle school.

"I mean our son did everything right. He has the vaccine. He has the masks, but he still had to come home," said Monika White.

The board voted 3-2 to pass the policy. Bridget Ziegler and Karen Rose voting "no." Shirley Brown, Tom Edwards, and Jane Goodwin voted "yes."