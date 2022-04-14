Sarasota Bradenton International Airport tops 1 million passengers already this year

SARASOTA, Fla. — For the month of March, 442,846 passengers traveled through the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ), a new record for the most passengers served in a single month.

"We’ve done just under 1.1 million passengers for the first three months of this calendar year," SRQ CEO and president Rick Piccolo said. "And, just a couple of years ago that was one year’s total, so we are growing at an exponential rate."

Piccolo said this is a nearly 60% increase over passengers served in March 2021. Passengers traveling through the airport year-to-date have nearly doubled since last year.

"We expect to hit somewhere around 3.5 million this year or more, so we continue to grow at an extraordinary pace," he said. "We have $150 million in capital improvements scheduled for the next two years."

A number of travelers noted the location is a main reason why they are choosing the airport for the vacation. SRQ officials said passengers should arrive significantly in advance for their flights due to high traffic.

