Multiple guns seized at TSA checkpoints across Florida airports including TPA

TAMPA, FL — According to a release from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), multiple guns were seized at checkpoints at Tampa International (TPA) and St. Pete-Clearwater International (PIE).

TSA said a man headed for Seattle had an semi-automatic pistol seized at TSA checkpoint at TPA. The weapon was loaded with six rounds; one bullet was chambered. In another incident, a woman headed for Atlantic City entered the PIE checkpoint with both a Sig Sauer and a Glock in her backpack. It is unclear when these seizures occurred.

“Whether or not they had nefarious intent, accidents happen and tragedies could result,” TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz said. “This dangerous trend continues across Florida and across the country. Know exactly where your gun is before you enter the airport and make sure that it is not in your backpack, purse, computer bag or suitcase that you plan to bring into the security checkpoint.”

Across the state, TSA said other guns were seized including in Jacksonville, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood (FLL) and Orlando (MCO).

In total, 195 guns have been intercepted at Florida TSA checkpoints. MCO tops the list with 40, and TPA has had 26.

Passengers face a civil penalty from the TSA that can reach $13,910 and is imposed regardless of whether the individual is arrested by our law enforcement partners. If the traveler is in the TSA PreCheck program, those privileges will be lost for a period of time, possibly permanently.

The agency noted FLL, TPA and MCO are typically in the top 10 airports across the country for passengers violating federal law by bringing guns to the TSA checkpoints.

