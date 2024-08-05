Sarasota and Manatee Counties dealing with floods and road issues after Debby

SARASOTA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Debby continues to dump heavy rain on Sarasota and Manatee Counties as both areas try to deal with high-water rescues, flooding, and road closures.
The Sarasota Sheriff's Office said Debby dumped an estimated 9.25" of rain in the county on Sunday, and that total keeps growing as of Monday afternoon. With that much rain and flooding, the Sarasota Sheriff's Office asked residents to "please stay off the roads."
Sarasota mentioned Fruitville Road as causing problems. They said it's not able to be used east of I-75 but at the S-curve. The closest cross street would be Annie Laurie.
As deputies work on the roads, Sarasota Police said they have been doing high water rescues in the Pinecraft Amish community and Phillippi Creek area.
Law enforcement also reported multiple water rescues in one subdivision in Lakewood Ranches.
To search for closed roads in Manatee County, click here.
Here's a list of the roads closed in Sarasota County as of 11 a.m:
- Lakewood Rance Blvd from SR 70 to University Parkway
- Pinebrook Rd at Edmundson Rd
- River Rd at Center Rd
- McIntosh Rd south of King Richard
- Beneva Rd south of Legacy Trail
- McIntosh Rd at Bahia Vista St
- Clark Rd at Beneva Rd
- Clark Rd at Vamo Rd
- Beneva Rd between Clark and 41
- Fruitville east of I-75 to Oakford
- Myrtle Ave at Tuttle Ave
- Bee Ridge at Honore Ave
- Center Gate Blvd at Wilkinson Rd
- Swift Rd at Wilkinson Rd
- Proctor Rd at Honore Ave
- Bee Ridge Rd at Center Gate Blvd
- Tuttle Ave at Southgate Circle
- Northgate Blvd
- Siesta Key
- Tuttle Ave at Bahia Vista St
- Proctor Rd at Suncoast Technical School
The City of Bradenton said these roads were closed:
- Riverview Blvd: 19th-26th St. W.
- 51st St W: 9th-18th Ave. W.
- 9th St. W.: 9th-17th Ave. W.
- MLK Ave. W.: 14th-18th St. W.
- Virginia Dr.: Manatee Ave-9th Ave. W.
- Riverside Dr. E.: 2nd-6th St. E. and 9th St. E.-2nd Ave. E.
- Riverfront Blvd. near the skate park
- 27th St. E.: Manatee Ave.-7th Ave. E.
- 21st St. E.: 9th-11th Ave. E.
- 1800-1900 block 2nd Ave. E.
- 1100-1200 block of 19th Ave. W.
- 1800-1900 block of 7th St. E.
- 500-800 block of 18th Ave. W.
- 500-700 block of 26th Ave. W.
- 500 block of 25th Ave. W.
- 2100-2200 of 22nd St. W.
- 1800-2100 block of 20th Ave. W.
- 3rd Ave. E. from 10th St. E. to 10th Street Ct. E.
- Perico Bay entrance
- 300 Pension to Dunworken Lane
- 27th Street East from Oak Street to Ponce De Leon
- 13th Avenue East and 25th Street East
- 1800 to 1900 2nd Avenue East
- 2900 9th Avenue East
- Seminole Drive from 27th Street East to Braden Castle Drive
- 15th Street East and 10th Avenue East
- 13th Avenue East and 14th Street East
- St. George between 18th Street East and 21st Street East
The City of Venice said the following roads are closed due to flooding:
- Harbor Dr. heading to Caspersen Beach
- Golden Beach Blvd. from Everglades to Villas Dr.
- Villas Dr. from Golden Beach Blvd. to Hibiscus, Gardenia, Flamingo drives
- Park Blvd.
- The Esplanade
- Tarpon Center Dr.
- Gene Green Rd.
- Parkdale Dr.
- Pinebrook Rd.
TROPICAL STORM DEBBY
The Tampa Bay region experienced flooding, heavy rain and road closures as Debby moved through the Gulf of Mexico