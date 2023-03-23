Red tide advisory lifted for Sarasota County beaches

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Health officials on Thursday lifted a red tide advisory that was in place for all 16 Sarasota County beaches.

The advisory was issued on Dec. 28, 2022. According to FWC's latest report, red tide was last observed in very low concentrations in Sarasota County.

Red tide is a harmful algal bloom that is higher than normal concentrations of a microscopic alga. In Florida and the Gulf of Mexico, Karenia brevis, often abbreviated as K. brevis, is the alga that causes red tide, according to FWC.

FWC updates red tide reports online every Friday afternoon and if there is additional information available, it's also updated on Wednesday afternoons. See the latest red tide report here.

FWC also has a daily sample maphere.

Mote Marine Laboratory also has this beach conditions reporting system map, and the Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System also has this respiratory forecast map.

Read more about red tide from FWC here.