Red tide: Tracking harmful blooms across Tampa Bay area beaches

TAMPA, Fla. — As spring break kicks off across the Tampa Bay area, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is tracking red tide at our local beaches.

According to FWC's most recent report, over the past week, red tide has been observed in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Hillsborough: background to high concentrations in and offshore

Manatee: very low to medium concentrations

Pinellas: very low to high concentrations

Sarasota: background to high concentrations

What is red tide?

Red tide is a harmful algal bloom that is higher than normal concentrations of a microscopic alga. In Florida and the Gulf of Mexico, Karenia brevis, often abbreviated as K. brevis, is the alga that causes red tide, according to FWC.

The name red tide comes from the red or brown hue that the bloom can cause in high concentrations. However, water can also retain its normal color during a bloom.

FWC said red tides are nothing new and have been documented as far back as the 1700s in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

Red tides can last anywhere from a few weeks to more than a year, according to FWC.

Why is red tide harmful?

K. brevis produces brevetoxins that can affect the central nervous system of fish and other vertebrates, which causes the animals to die, according to FWC. Waves cause the cells to break open and release toxins into the air, which causes respiratory irritation.

Symptoms of the irritation include coughing, sneezing, and an itchy throat.

FWC said the toxins can cause serious illness for people with conditions like asthma or emphysema.

Officials advise that you don't swim in or around red tide because the toxin can also cause skin irritation, rashes, burning and sore eyes.

Pets can also be affected by red tide.

Eating local fish and shellfish during a bloom

FWC said it's okay to eat store-bought and restaurant-served shellfish during a bloom because the government monitors them for safety. Commercially available shellfish aren't often locally harvested. If they are, FWC said they're tested for red tide toxins before they're sold.

During red tide closures, FWC said it's illegal to recreationally harvest bivalve mollusks such as hard clams, oysters and mussels. To determine whether or not harvesting of shellfish is permitted in an area, visit the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Division of Aquaculture website.

Edible parts of other animals like crabs, shrimp and lobsters are not affected by the red tide organism and can be eaten, according to FWC. FWC said not to eat the tomalley (green stuff, hepatopancreas).

During scallop season, locally harvested scallops from open scallop harvesting areas are also safe to eat as long as you eat only the muscle of the scallop and not the whole animal.

FWC said it's safe to eat local finfish as long as the fish are filleted.

The red tide toxins can't be destroyed through cooking or freezing, FWC said, and the toxins can't be seen or tasted.

Tracking blooms and fish kills

Fish kills can be reported to FWC online or by calling the Fish Kill Hotline at 800-636-0511.

FWC updates red tide reports online every Friday afternoon and if there is additional information available it's updated on Wednesday afternoons. See the latest red tide report here.

FWC also has a daily sample map here.

Mote Marine Laboratory also has this beach conditions reporting system map, and the Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System also has this respiratory forecast map.

Read more about red tide from FWC here.