Piney Point latest: U.S. 41 reopens, evacuations remain in place

PALMETTO, Fla. — Officials say the gypsum stack at an old phosphate mine at Piney Point is on the brink of collapse. ABC Action News is tracking the latest.
Tuesday, April 6
- 1 p.m.
- Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Senator Janet Cruz visit Piney Point.
- Fried said officials have done a great job of working together to tackle the problem and said the emergency has de-escalated in the last 24 hours.
- Cruz called for all gypsum stacks in the state to be inspected. Click here for a map of the other stacks in the state.
Cruz says Florida needs to file a lawsuit to recoup “every damn penny” for what it will cost to repair/prevent another crisis at #PineyPoint, which could reach $200 million. @abcactionnews— Ryan Smith (@RyanReports) April 6, 2021
- 11 a.m.
- Officials are "confident" in the latest Piney Point outflow models.
Quick video update of what it’s looking like right now at #PineyPoint. pic.twitter.com/6uao9yfdkM— Manatee County Public Safety Department (@MCGPublicSafety) April 6, 2021
- 10:30 a.m.
- U.S. 41. Highway 41 reopens after it was closed last week as part of a broad evacuation zone.
- Manatee County officials say the zone is still under mandatory evacuation and all other surrounding roads will remain closed.
- Residents with questions about the evacuation zone can call Manatee County’s call center at 311.
- Officials are expected to hold a 4 p.m. news conference to provide the latest information.
RELATED:
- Officials 'confident' in latest Piney Point outflow models, reopen US 41
- Company that owns former Piney Point phosphate mine filed bankruptcy, sued by bank
- Millions of gallons of wastewater released from Piney Point will cause ecological damage
- Local business owners concerned about Piney Point's impact to marine life
- Toxic water at Piney Point has plagued the Tampa Bay area for decades prior to emergency evacuation
Monday, April 5
- Engineers inspect site and find no second breach.
- Rep. Vern Buchanan visits Piney Point.
Flying over the area threatened by contaminated wastewater at Piney Point in Manatee County. A leak at the reservoir holding millions of gallons of polluted water threatens public safety, homes, businesses, farmland, Tampa Bay and Bishop Harbor. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/dnpeU3Uoh1— Rep. Vern Buchanan (@VernBuchanan) April 5, 2021
- Thermal drones find second possible breach around 2:30 a.m.
Sunday, April 4
- DeSantis visited Manatee County and expanded the state of emergency to include Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.
- Over 300 Manatee County inmates moved to a secure location.
- Manatee County launches tool for residents to see if they're in the evacuation zone. Click here.
Saturday, April 3
- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a State of Emergency for Manatee County.
Due to a possible breach of mixed saltwater from the south reservoir at the Piney Point facility, I have declared a State of Emergency for Manatee County to ensure resources are allocated for necessary response & recovery.— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 3, 2021
- As of 6 p.m., the evacuation zone included 316 households.
- U.S. 41 closed at 113th St E.
Friday, April 2
- Manatee County issued an evacuation notice which was later expanded.
Thursday, April 1
- Manatee County Commissioners declared a local state of emergency when HRK notified them of a breach at the Piney Point phosphogypsum stack.