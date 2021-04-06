Watch
Piney Point latest: U.S. 41 reopens, evacuations remain in place

Posted at 12:25 PM, Apr 06, 2021
PALMETTO, Fla. — Officials say the gypsum stack at an old phosphate mine at Piney Point is on the brink of collapse. ABC Action News is tracking the latest.

Tuesday, April 6

  • 1 p.m.
    • Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Senator Janet Cruz visit Piney Point.
    • Fried said officials have done a great job of working together to tackle the problem and said the emergency has de-escalated in the last 24 hours.
    • Cruz called for all gypsum stacks in the state to be inspected. Click here for a map of the other stacks in the state.

  • 11 a.m.
    • Officials are "confident" in the latest Piney Point outflow models.

  • 10:30 a.m.
    • U.S. 41. Highway 41 reopens after it was closed last week as part of a broad evacuation zone.
    • Manatee County officials say the zone is still under mandatory evacuation and all other surrounding roads will remain closed.
    • Residents with questions about the evacuation zone can call Manatee County’s call center at 311.
    • Officials are expected to hold a 4 p.m. news conference to provide the latest information.

Monday, April 5

  • Engineers inspect site and find no second breach.
  • Rep. Vern Buchanan visits Piney Point.

  • Thermal drones find second possible breach around 2:30 a.m.

Sunday, April 4

  • DeSantis visited Manatee County and expanded the state of emergency to include Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.
  • Over 300 Manatee County inmates moved to a secure location.
  • Manatee County launches tool for residents to see if they're in the evacuation zone. Click here.

Saturday, April 3

  • Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a State of Emergency for Manatee County.

  • As of 6 p.m., the evacuation zone included 316 households.
  • U.S. 41 closed at 113th St E.

Friday, April 2

  • Manatee County issued an evacuation notice which was later expanded.

Thursday, April 1

  • Manatee County Commissioners declared a local state of emergency when HRK notified them of a breach at the Piney Point phosphogypsum stack.
