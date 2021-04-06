MAP: These are the other Gypsumstacks around Florida

Watch
The leak and subsequent chaos at Piney Point in Manatee County has people wondering if it could happen elsewhere.

We have compiled a list of gypsumstacks around the state, as well as their activity status and the basin connected to them:

The leak at the old Piney Point phosphate mine off of U.S. 41 could have far-reaching impacts throughout the Tampa Bay region.

Officials fear the leak could give way to an uncontrolled breach and cause a rush of toxic pollutants to discharge into Tampa Bay causing a major environmental disaster.

