North Port Police arrest 6 on unlicensed contractor charges, search for 3 more

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port Police said an undercover operation on unlicensed contractors in the area after Hurricane Ian has netted multiple arrests, with more coming.

According to North Port Police, detectives, as part of an undercover operation called "Con-Tractor," called business numbers advertised on roadside signs and ads on social media sites. Police said unlicensed contractors showed up and "elicited unlawful roofing repairs, which required a licensed contractor to complete."

North Port Police arrested Eduardo Montalvo Martinez, Steven Michael Dobrowski, and Cooper Kyle Marshall on two counts each of unlicensed contracting-related offenses. Police arrested Guillermo Zayas on two counts of unlicensed contracting-related charges, one count of marijuana possession, and one count of no driver's license.

Led Edgar Freels was also arrested by North Port Police on three counts of contracting-related offenses.

Police said they are still searching for Dennis Daniel Cardona Zeron, Henris Eliazar Ponce Lopez, and Chase S. Williamson on warrants for unlicensed contracting-related offenses.

“The City of North Port and NPPD are dedicated to making sure our residents, who are already suffering, do not fall victim to those looking to make a quick buck at our homeowners’ expense. Our efforts will continue. Do not come to North Port to prey on our community,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said in a statement.

The City of North Port gave the following tips before hiring anyone to work on their property: