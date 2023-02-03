Nate's Honor Animal Rescue expansion underway, completion expected this year

Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue is significantly expanding to better serve the community.

“We’ve added nine extra cottages so we can house an extra 55 dogs, 60 dogs, everything’s brand new,” said Rob Oglesby, director of development.

“The dogs are taken care of in a very special way,” said volunteer Rajashree Menon.

It’s been a dream for years that’s now a reality. The Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue property is growing.

“We’re adding a vet clinic, dog training, and everything to keep the animals in their homes instead of coming to a rescue,” said Oglesby.

After serving the Lakewood Ranch community for more than a decade, the facility was in desperate need of upgrades, especially after it flooded multiple times.

Crews raised the entire property up two feet and added new features so it won’t flood again.

“Storm drains and everything capturing the rainwater. When it rains, the water just disappears into our lovely pond in the back,” said Oglesby.

This will allow the group to continue its mission.

“Our whole goal is to change how people view animal rescues,” said Oglesby.

Nate’s has saved thousands of animals over the years, pulling them from kill shelters to give them a second chance.

“This is amazing because you see a horrible story, you know a dog hasn’t been taken care of, you bring them in here, you fix them up and love on them and then you see them walk out with a family,” said Oglesby.

“My favorite part is to be with the animals. When I see them wagging their tail and happy it makes me happy,” said Menon.

She said the rescue has given her a renewed purpose.

“Walking and interacting with them. And just getting their kisses and hugs for free,” said Menon.

“Animals always being there for me, even when I was a little girl back in India. They are just true love, and they don’t need anything back other than our love and kindness,” she added.

This project comes with a plan to help animals for years to come. It's expected to be complete in September.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer, visit the Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue website.

“I hope this place just grows in abundance and more animals get a chance to be saved,” said Menon.