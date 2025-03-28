Missing Child Alert issued for two 14-year-old girls from Bradenton

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued a missing child alert for two 14-year-old girls from Bradenton.

On Thursday night, the FDLE issued a missing child alert for Surianneylis Perez-Sanchez. They said she was last seen near the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Ave in Bradenton.

Perez-Sanchez is 5 feet 3 inches tall, with red hair and brown eyes. Officials said she has a piercing in her tongue and abdomen.

FDLE said she may be in the company of Marlen Daniela Cordona-Barahona.

On Friday, March 28, FDLE released a missing child alert for Marlen Daniela Cordona-Barahona in addition to Perez-Sanchez. Cordona-Barahona is also 14 years old. She is 5 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. Marlen may go by the name Daniela.

FDLE said both girls were last seen near the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Ave in Bradenton.

Authorities said the children may be in the area of Pensacola, Florida, traveling to Texas.

FDLE said the children primarily speak Spanish. Officials said due to an ongoing investigation, both children are considered endangered.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of either or both children, contact Bradenton Police at 941-932-9301 or 911.