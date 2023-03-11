MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — Manatee Pride kicks off its 8th annual festival along the Bradenton Riverwalk.

"You got to show people that they are human, they are valued and they have a community," James Knowles, attending Manatee Pride, said.

WFTS

"It means freedom and joy and happiness. I love seeing the joy on all these kids' faces as they realize they can be themselves here," Amy Cerniglia, also attending the festival, explained.

It's the 8th annual festival with live entertainment and plenty of food.

"I'm here today with my roller derby team. We're just out here to show our support for pride: show that you know we're here, we're supportive," Jamie Schindewolf, another attendee, added.

"Pride is about family. It's a whole family activity. It's appropriate for families. It's safe and okay for families. That's what I want people to know and take away," Cerniglia said.

Organizers told ABC Action News Manatee Pride benefits ALSO Youth, a non-profit serving LGBTQ+ youth in Manatee and Sarasota counties. The non-profit provides programs through its centers for young people.

WFTS

"We are covering everything from, you know, arts and crafts to book clubs, movie nights, field trips, and just having a place where the youth can come and hang out safely and be who they are as they are fully loved and accepted," Mary Tavarozzi, President of the board of ALSO Youth, said.

Tavarozzi said Manatee Pride brings in thousands of people yearly and hopes it stays that way.

"It's so important that we not only enjoy it but be a part of it and make sure that it continues," Cerniglia added.