NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Manatee Memorial returning to pre-COVID visiting hours

Wendi Lane
Hospitals
Posted at 12:13 PM, Jun 04, 2021
BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee Memorial Hospital announced Friday visitation to inpatient nursing units will return to the pre-COVID hours of 8 am - 8 pm starting Monday.

As part of the change, patients will be allowed two visitors per day. The change will also apply to the following areas: emergency department, surgical/procedural areas, labor/delivery/mom and baby/post-partum and Neonatal.

Visitors can go through the main hospital entrance and must: attest they aren't sick or recently exposed to COVID-19, use antibacterial foam, and wear a mask at all times while at the hospital. Masks can be provided if needed. The hospital said patients who are positive for COVID-19 or being tested for the disease will not be allowed visitors.

