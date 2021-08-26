Manatee deputy dies from COVID complications

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — Manatee Deputy Douglas Clark has been confirmed dead after nearly two weeks in a hospital fighting COVID-19, He was 67.

The sheriff's office says Deputy Clark joined the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office in February of 2008, and served in the Corrections Bureau for 13 years, most recently overseeing inmate work projects in the jail’s Road Gang Unit.

Deputies say Doug was known as a hard worker with a positive attitude.

This is the second death of a law enforcement officer in the Bay area just this week.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Deputy Clark”, said Sheriff Rick Wells. “I ask that you please keep his family, friends, and the entire MCSO family in your thoughts and prayers.”

The line of duty funeral service with full law enforcement honors is set for next week.

