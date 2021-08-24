Polk County deputy dies after battling COVID-19 in hospital for weeks

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office announced that a deputy who was battling COVID-19 for several weeks in the hospital has died.

Deputy Sheriff Christopher Broadhead, 32, became a deputy sheriff working in patrol in November 2011. Throughout his career, he was also a property crimes detective, robbery detective, and homicide detective. He was most recently assigned to the Southeast District, in the Lake Wales area of the county.

Deputy Broadhead received many accolades throughout his 10-year career. He was awarded a Medal of Valor in 2013, several division and department commendations, a Sheriff's Commendation, and Meritorious Service Medal in 2017.

Deputy Broadhead was married to former Deputy Elisa (Ranze) Broadhead. He was a stepfather to Elisa’s three children and together he and Elisa have two daughters, ages one and two.

PCSO said they are planning a line of duty funeral service with a full law enforcement honors. That information has not been released yet.