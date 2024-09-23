Manatee County residents still reeling from Debby flooding prepare for potential new storm

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Tropical Storm Debby may have been weeks ago, but the emotions are still fresh.

“Electrical systems damaged and all my book collections ruined,” said 84-year-old Ron Booher.

“It’s gone. Everything I saved. I have albums. They’re gone,” said 84-year-old Josie Booher. “Everything’s gone.”

The Boohers walked ABC Action News through their home in Parrish, severely damaged from flooding after Debby with about a foot and a half of water.

They’ve lived there for 20 years and said they’ve never seen flooding like it.

“I can’t think straight. It’s just affected me so much, and but thank god we made it out,” said Josie. “They took us out by boat. Water up to here. They just said you have 15 minutes to get out.”

“Overwhelmed,” said Ron. “Just too much for us. We’re 84. At that age, it’s hard to handle.”

They, along with their neighbors and many families in Sarasota and Manatee Counties, are still rebuilding after Debby inundated some areas with flooding and rain in August.

“They had to tear the walls down and replaster, and then you have to treat them for mold,” said Josie.

The couple is doing their best to forge ahead, though the idea of another storm brewing and what impacts, if any, they could see again is a lot to grasp.

“I couldn’t take it. I don’t think, could you?” Josie asked through tears.

“You have to,” replied Ron.

While they’re preparing for what could be another storm this week, Manatee County officials encourage people to take any necessary precautions now to protect their property against possible flooding.