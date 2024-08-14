Manatee County has taken in 200 stray pets since Tropical Storm Debby

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Since Tropical Storm Debby brought torrential rain to parts of the Tampa Bay area, Manatee County Animal Welfare has taken in 200 stray pets.

“It’s really hard knowing that there could be a family out there, really upset looking for their family member, their dog or cat," Animal Welfare Division Manager Jennifer Hume said.

With the county's animal shelters already at critical capacity, the county has waived reclaim fees and extended the hold on strays to 14 days.

“We’re very thankful two of our rescue partners, Friends of Strays and Cat Tales, did transfer a very large number of kittens from us, but we still need great help with dogs," Hume said.

The county still has more than 250 pets in their care, which is a lot, especially during the summer months, she explained.

Adoptions have also been slow, with only seven adoptions since last Friday. That is how many adoptions the shelter usually has on a Saturday alone.

Adoption fees are currently waived until Sept. 10.

“We really want to avoid the animals coming here in the first place," Hume said.

Shelters can be very overwhelming and highly stressful environment for dogs and cats.

“They’re going from whatever life they had previously to technically being socially isolated, one per kennel, but seeing each other, hearing each other, getting frustrated at the barrier," said Rafael Fontan.

Fontan is a dog trainer contracted by Manatee County and other municipalities to help evaluate and socialize the dogs.

For families displaced by Debby or going through some other hardship, the county has resources to help keep pets with their families. They can provide food and a crate or even help vouch for the pet at a hotel.

Hume says there weren't many pets brought in from the hardest-hit areas.

"A lot of times we don’t know the whole story if someone brings in an animal over the counter," she added.

If you or someone you know has lost a pet, please visit the Bishop Animal Shelter in Bradenton or the main shelter in Palmetto. Lost pets can also be searched for online at Manatee County Animal Welfare's webpage.

“If you can’t adopt, please help us get the word across," Hume said.