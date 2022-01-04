Manatee County giving away 7,500 at-home COVID-19 testing kits on Wednesday

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Mark your calendar because the Manatee County Government will be giving out 7,500 at-home COVID-19 testing kits on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
The rapid COVID-19 testing kits provided by the Florida Department of Health, according to a press release, will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at all Manatee County libraries.
Locations & Hours:
- Palmetto & South Manatee branches open at 9 a.m.
- Braden River Branch opens at 10 a.m
- The Downtown Central, Island and Rocky Bluff branches open at 12 p.m.
It's important to note that only four test kits will be available per person at the front desk area of the library you choose to go to.
“Manatee County is working hard to make sure all residents have access to COVID-19 tests,” said Manatee County Public Safety Director Jacob Saur. “I want to remind everyone that the best way to continue to protect yourself from COVID-19 is by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask when you’re unable to social distance.”
Some key points on using at-home tests are:
- COVID-19 self-tests — also referred to as home tests or over-the-counter (OTC) tests — are one of many risk-reduction measures, along with vaccination, masking, and physical distancing, that protect you and others by reducing the chances of spreading SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
- If you test positive, you should isolate and inform your healthcare provider, as well as any close contacts.
- Consider using a self-test before joining indoor gatherings with others who are not in your household.
- A positive self-test result means that the test detected the virus, and you are very likely to have an infection and should stay home or isolate for 10 days, wear a mask if you could have contact with others, and avoid indoor gatherings to reduce the risk of spreading disease to someone else.
- A negative self-test result means that the test did not detect the virus and you may not have an infection, but it does not rule out infection. Repeating the test within a few days, with at least 24 hours between tests, will increase the confidence that you are not infected.