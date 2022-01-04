Manatee County giving away 7,500 at-home COVID-19 testing kits on Wednesday

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Mark your calendar because the Manatee County Government will be giving out 7,500 at-home COVID-19 testing kits on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

The rapid COVID-19 testing kits provided by the Florida Department of Health, according to a press release, will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at all Manatee County libraries.

Locations & Hours:

Palmetto & South Manatee branches open at 9 a.m.

Braden River Branch opens at 10 a.m

The Downtown Central, Island and Rocky Bluff branches open at 12 p.m.

It's important to note that only four test kits will be available per person at the front desk area of the library you choose to go to.

“Manatee County is working hard to make sure all residents have access to COVID-19 tests,” said Manatee County Public Safety Director Jacob Saur. “I want to remind everyone that the best way to continue to protect yourself from COVID-19 is by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask when you’re unable to social distance.”