Manatee County ends contract with red-light camera vendor, nullifying violations

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2015 file photo, a sign warns motorists of the presence of a red light camera in Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)<br/><br/>
Posted at 11:32 AM, Oct 25, 2022
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County's contract with red-light camera vendor Conduent has expired, nullifying all violations issued by the company.

Conduent will no longer process payments, and all mailings have stopped, according to a press release from the Manatee County Government.

The contract, which expired on October 15, doesn't affect other red-light violations issued by law enforcement, such as Uniform Traffic Citations (UTC) issued by Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

If you receive a violation in the mail and have a question, call Manatee County Code Enforcement at 941-748-2071.

