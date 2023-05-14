Man killed in shooting on Fruitville Road in Sarasota County Saturday night

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed in a shooting on Fruitville Road in Sarasota County on Saturday night, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at around 8:08 p.m. and found the body of a man in a pickup truck on Fruitville Road just west of I-75.

A female driver and a male passenger were in a sedan nearby.

The passenger informed authorities that the deceased man was the driver of the pickup.

The passenger said that the driver had an argument with them and then fired his gun at them. The passenger said he fired back at the pickup truck, fatally shooting the driver.

According to SCSO, the passenger had a valid concealed carry weapon license.

The two people in the sedan were released while the investigation continues.

The deceased driver was taken to the medical examiner's office, police said.

The eastbound lanes of Fruitville Road were closed from Paramount Drive to I-75 but reopened by Sunday morning.