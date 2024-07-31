Man shot at Sarasota gun range, according to deputies

SARASOTA, Fla. — A man was shot at a gun range in Sarasota on Wednesday.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said that they went to High Noon Guns at 4583 Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota around 3:30 p.m. after a report of a man shot.

The victim was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. SCSO did not provide a condition of the victim.

Deputies say there is no threat to the public, and they continue to investigate what happened.