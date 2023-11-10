Man in custody after 2 people found dead in Manatee County mobile home

BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating after the bodies of two people were found in a home Friday.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were first called to a mobile home on the 200 block of 55th Avenue Terrace West in Bradenton Friday afternoon. The emergency call came after a neighbor heard a woman screaming for help.

When deputies went inside the mobile home, they found a 61-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man dead inside.

But as deputies drove up, they saw a man running from the scene. Other deputies were able to locate the man along 14th Street West.

The man was identified as Thomas Matejcek, 36, and he was taken into custody. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said charges are pending against Matejcek.

The sheriff's office said no motive has been found, but did say the deaths were an isolated incident and not a random attack.