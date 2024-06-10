Man dies after shooting mother in driveway of Manatee County home, deputies say

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Manatee County on Sunday evening, deputies said.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a 911 call around 6:15 p.m. about shots being fired and two people lying in the driveway of a home located on 84th Street Circle East in Parrish.

Deputies said when they arrived, they found a woman and man who had died from "homicidal and suicidal violence." They added that there was no evidence anyone else was involved, and the incident was isolated to that address.

During an investigation, MCSO said detectives found Stephen Andrew Kidd, 29, shot his 51-year-old mother before shooting himself.

All other family members have been accounted for and are safe, according to detectives. This is still an ongoing investigation.