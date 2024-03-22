'Macho Man' Randy Savage's life and career to be highlighted in new book

"Oooooh yeeeeah!" The life of "Macho Man" Randy Savage is the subject of a new book that will be released this April.

The book, "Macho Man: The Untamed, Unbelievable Life of Randy Savage," will take readers through Savage's rise to stardom as a wrestler, highlighting everything from his guest appearances on TV shows like "Baywatch" to his support of children's charities.

Those wanting to go off the top rope to be first can preorder the book now, but it will also be available from Amazon and Barnes and Noble starting April 4.

According to WWE, Savage started his career in 1973, following his father, wrestling legend Angelo Poffo. He was billed from Sarasota and his website states he worked for multiple promotions, including Championship Wrestling from Florida.

Savage rose in popularity, which WWE said led him to two WWE Championships, four WCW World Championships, and a 14-month reign as Intercontinental Champion.

Savage passed away in 2011 after a car crash in Seminole. He was 58. After his death, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.