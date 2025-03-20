Homeowners in Sarasota Could receive hundreds of thousands of dollars to help with hurricane repairs

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, fla — Sarasota County wants to hear from you as they determine how to spend $210 million. The money is coming from a federal grant to help with hurricane repair costs, and homeowners could get a big chunk of that change.

The plan is still in development, but officials with Resilient SRQ are asking the public to share how they think the money should be spent.

“We’re proposing programs related to housing rehabilitation, homeowner reimbursement, program funding infrastructure-related projects,” Steve Hyatt with Resilient SRQ said.

The draft plan currently allocates a large chunk of change to helping homeowners with hurricane repair costs. That money can also be used to reimburse those who have already paid for repairs or spent it on those who still need to rebuild or repair their homes.

The exact criteria are still being worked out, but you submit your opinion by April 3rd.

Wes Simmons of Siesta Key said he had three feet of water rush through his home during Helene and had to do it all over again shortly as Hurricane Milton came through.

“We put all of the contents of the house in the garage in boxes then Milton came and flooded the garage! You can’t make this up,” Simmons.

Simmons and his wife spent several months living with friends and renting short-term apartments. They are finally back living in their home, but he says it is far from normal.

Simmons said he is counting his blessings because many of his neighbors have it worse, spending thousands of dollars to repair roofs and other parts of their homes.

“I think, in general, people had a lot of problems with roofs,” Simmons said.

He hopes the money will help his community continue to recover.