Guide dogs get a ferry ride to Anna Maria island as part of their training

BRADENTON, Fla. — As they approach the end of their training, a team of guide dogs got some special real-world training on Tuesday— a ride on the ferry to Anna Maria island.

Guide dogs are trained to acclimate to the sight, sounds and smells they could experience while guiding their future partners in day-to-day life. In Bradenton, that could include spending time on a boat.

“It helps us know the dogs a little bit better, so if the dog is really comfortable on the boat and we have someone who goes on the boat often, that might be a really nice match,” Dogs Inc training coordinator Jennifer Johnson said.

The Gulf Islands Ferry takes riders from the Bradenton Riverwalk out to a couple locations on the island.

“It’s also a mode of public transportation that our dogs may need to work on when they get matched with their partner,” Johnson added.

Dogs also get taken to Tampa International Airport for training on traveling, including getting on the train.

On Tuesday, the ferry took this team of guide dogs out to the Anna Maria City Pier, where the dogs got off with their trainers for a stroll down to the shore. It allowed them the experience of walking down the dock, walking onto the boat, riding the boat including the smell of being on a boat and sound of the engine and other people on board.

The Bradenton Area Convention Center and Visitors Bureau manages the ferry, which is A.D.A. accessible.

“We want them to have a well-rounded training experience so if our boat can be a part of that, we’re absolutely going to make that accessible to them,” Visitors Bureau spokesperson Kolby Gayson said.